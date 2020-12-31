“The Albanian Code,” a new documentary film from Israeli filmmaker Yael Katzir, will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 via Zoom by Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
Katzir will also discuss the film, which tells the true story of Ennie Altaratz-Francis who traveled back to Albania to find the family that saved her and her parents by following Albania’s Moral Code.
Participants will receive a link to view the film between Jan. 8 and Jan.11. Then on Jan. 10, on Zoom from Israel, they can hear from Katzir, an award-winning independent documentary producer and director of the film. She will discus her experiences making the film, getting to know many Albanians and about their moral code that inspired the rescue of thousands of Jews. Katzir will also answer questions.
Cost is $5 per Zoom square for Park Synagogue members and $10 for guests. Prepaid registration is required by Jan. 6 to receive the links to view the film and for the discussion. To register, visit parksynagogue.org.
For additional information or questions, contact Ellen at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.