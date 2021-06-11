Park Synagogue will hold its 152nd annual meeting and launch its capital campaign, “Ensuring Our Future Together,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 13 on Zoom.
The 2021 Centerite Award, Park’s highest honor, will be given to Judge Dan Polster and Dr. Mark Froimson. Also, past and new board members will be honored. There will also be updates about an increased endowment and plans to create an all-inclusive, integrated campus that will add a community hall, a chapel and flexible indoor/outdoor spaces.
For more information, contact Allison Solomon, membership director, at 216-371-2244, ext. 121 or asolomon@parksyn.org.