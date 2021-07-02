Park Synagogue will host a virtual tour of “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom” at 1 p.m. July 11 on Zoom. This new exhibit is being featured at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Skokie, Ill.
The exhibit traces the history of apartheid in South Africa, with Nelson Mandela as the central character. With immersive environments, such as a recreation of Mandela’s cell on Robben Island in South Africa, Mandela promotes human rights with a central message that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, according to a news release.
The event is free and open to Park Synagogue and the Cory United Methodist Church congregations and community. Pre-registration by July 7 is required to receive a Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org, or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.