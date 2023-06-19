Park Synagogue will host a docent-led virtual exhibit tour of “The Sassoons” from the Jewish Museum in New York City at 1 p.m. June 21 on Zoom.
The show will follow the journey of the family’s story, following four generations from Iraq to India, China and England through a selection of works collected by the family. The exhibit highlights the Sassoon family’s role in trade, art collecting, architectural patronage and civic engagement from the early 10th century through World War II.
The virtual tour is free and open to the community. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link by June 19.
To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org.