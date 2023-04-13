Park Synagogue will host “Climate Change: How We Can Withstand & Survive Its Effects” program to commemorate Earth Day at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The program features Valerie Katz, deputy director of sustainability for the Cuyahoga County Office of Sustainability, and Marc Lefkowitz, sustainability consultant and freelance journalist.
Attendees will learn about Cuyahoga County’s strategies for addressing climate change and hear how many local county communities address climate change through the Sustainable Cuyahoga Toolkit Update. Attendees will also be updated on local progress on sustainability and national priorities, and Jewish values commanding action on the environment.
The program is free and open to the community. Registration is required by April 14 at parksynagogue.org/events or by contacting Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244 ext. 122.
The program is sponsored by Park’s Social Action Committee.