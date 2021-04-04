In commemoration of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Park Synagogue will present a program at 4 p.m. April 11 on efforts to recover art stolen by the Nazis.
The program, “Reclaiming Our Jewish Cultural Heritage: The Holocaust Art Recovery Initiative,” features Jonathan Schwartz, a Detroit attorney who has been leading the effort to recover the stolen art. Schwartz will speak about the Holocaust art recovery initiative he co-founded in 2016, and the work he and others have been doing to use the U.S. and international legal system to recover art that was stolen in Europe between 1933 to 1945.
Pre-registration is required by April 8 to receive a Zoom link. To register, visit bit.ly/3tP9twf or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The program is free and open to the community.