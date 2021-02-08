Park Synagogue will sponsor a virtual bereavement support group for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one, whether spouse, parent, child, sibling, or friend. The group will meet via Zoom on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon from Feb. 19 to March 19.
Jennifer Stern, a licensed independent social worker and grief counselor, will facilitate the group. Participants will gain insight into the stages of mourning and the normal feelings of grief experienced after the death of a loved one. Group members will also find support, strength, friendship and hope from each other.
The group is free and open to the community.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Feb. 12. To register or for more information, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.