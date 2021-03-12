Park Synagogue will present a Zoom event, “Eric Mendelsohn: Synagogue Architect with a Vision,” at 2 p.m. March 21. Mendelsohn is considered one of the great modernist architects of the 20th century.
The program will feature a PowerPoint presentation by Michael C. Palmer, photographer and art historian of New Jersey, that details the four synagogues that Mendelsohn designed. Those include Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and others in St. Louis, St. Paul, Minn., and Grand Rapids, Mich. Palmer is the photographer for and author of “Eric Mendelsohn’s Synagogues in America.”
The program is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by March 17 to receive the Zoom link.
To register, visit parksynagogue.org. For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.