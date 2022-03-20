Park Synagogue will present “The Ties that Bind Us: 400 Torah Binders Rescued from Europe,” at 1 p.m. March 23 on Zoom.
Lois Roman of the Memorial Scrolls Czech Torah Collection will speak about some of the 400 beautifully hand-decorated Torah binders made in honor of the bris of a baby boy in the 18th century through the early 20th century Europe to tie closed a Torah at the family’s synagogue. Clevelander Sandi Bohl will also show the Torah binders that she made for each of her children and grandchildren.
The event is free and open to the community and is sponsored by the Park senior adults group.
Deadline to register is March 21 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.or org or at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.