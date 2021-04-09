Park Synagogue is offering an online, guided tour of the recently renovated Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel at 1 p.m. April 18.
Participants will virtually view the museum’s Core Highlights exhibit, which spans three floors and tells the diverse, continuing story of the Jewish people. Also a part of the exhibit are state-of-the-art displays, videos, art and new works commissioned by the museum.
The free program is open to teens and adults of all ages. Those interested in the event must pre-register online at parksynagogue.org or by emailing Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org by April 13. Any questions regarding the program can be directed to Petler by calling 216-371-2244 ext. 122.