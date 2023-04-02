Home Instead will host a Parkinson’s disease education symposium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 6 at 7650 1st Place in Oakwood.
The free educational event will feature experts that will answer questions about exercise, nutrition, mental health, caregiver resources and more, featuring Alexis Cadwell of the Parkinson’s Foundation and Amy Larocca of Polaris Speech.
The event is open to people with Parkinson’s, their family, friends and the community, but requires registration.
To register, visit 440-914-1400 or margie.orth@homeinsteadohio.com.