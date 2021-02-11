Jewish adults over age 18 of all observance levels and non-Jewish intimate partners of Jews in the United States and Canada are invited to participate in a research survey about current ritual practices, experiences and attitudes that may relate to practices of Niddah/Family Purity, mikvah immersion, and experiences of healing through mikvah immersion.
While the research applies itself to family purity and mikvah, the survey needs people from all levels of observance to participate. This survey builds on a
women’s-only pilot study circulated in 2018 through several Facebook groups in the Greater Phoenix metro area, according to a news release.
To participate, visit bit.ly/2XP0HRd to access the consent form, privacy descriptions and survey questions.
For more information, email Isobel-Marie.Johnston@asu.edu, and include in the subject line: “Ritual Living Survey.”