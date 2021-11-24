InterContinental Cleveland, InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland and Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic will hold their annual “Party with a Purpose” Dec. 2 at InterContinental Hotel Cleveland at 9801 Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland.
Two-hundred guests will be invited to the event to assemble toys and compile care packages to donate to children and families. The items will be distributed through five designated local charitable organizations, including Ronald McDonald House, Providence House of Cleveland, Laura’s Home, Cleveland Police Bureau of Community Policing, and the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 93.
The Cleveland event is in partnership with over 42 InterContinental hotels and 2,000 staff and clients through simultaneous events held throughout the United States and Canada.