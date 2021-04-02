The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland will present a discussion by Jeffrey Mark Paull at 7 p.m. April 7 on “The History, Adoption, and Regulation of Jewish Surnames in the Russian Empire.”
The webinar will explain the laws and mandates pertaining to Jewish surnames in the Russian Empire, helping those who are interested in Jewish genealogy better understand the complexities of Jewish surname adoption and use.
This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required and must be requested by noon April 7. To register, send an email message with your name, email address and complete mailing address to
rsvp@JGSCleveland.org. After you register, you will receive an email reply acknowledging receipt of your request. On April 6, the society will forward the meeting details, including a link and passcode to each registrant.