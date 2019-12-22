Peggy Shapiro, Midwest director of StandWithUs, will speak Jan. 7 at the next Park Synagogue sisterhood program. She will discuss anti-Semitism in America.
At 10 a.m., Annabelle Weiss will lead “Fun with Yiddish,” and at 10:45 a.m. Rabbi Sharon Marcus will lead “Torah Study Through a Women’s Lens.” Rabbi Joshua Skoff will discuss “Contemporary Views in the News” at 11:30, followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m.
Cost is $10 for lunch. To RSVP, call Rita Weintraub at 440-498-9712 or Bev Bedol at 216-401-9569.
The program will be held at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.