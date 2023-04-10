Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning will host “Reading and Writing in the Private Sphere of Tudor Houses” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 13 at the Landmark Centre Building at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
The course will discuss the production of writings in the Tudor era like romances, poetry, dramas and more. The course will enhance “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England” exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Registration is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/42YGEjC.
On April 14, “Music and Majesty in Tudor England” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Landmark Centre Building.
The course will enhance “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England” exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art. It will discuss the changes in music, culture and politics during the Tudor era, including how breaking from the Catholic Church made an impact.
Registration is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/40yWqjm.