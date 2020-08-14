The Herps Alive Foundation Reptile Rescue and the South Euclid Humane Society will hold a pet food drive and distribution from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22. The South Euclid Humane Society will have adoptable cats at the event and the Herps Alive Foundation will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will be outside at 1489 Garden Drive in South Euclid. To donate sealed dog food, cat food or reptile food in advance of the event, call the Herps Alive Foundation at 216-374-1392 or drop off at its facility.