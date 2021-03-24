Playhouse Square will be virtually announcing its fall 2021 KeyBank Broadway Series at 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Additional details will be available soon on accessing the event online. Playhouse Square is also collaborating with University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic to ensure protocols are in place for your safe return to the theater amid COVID-19.
In the meantime, two plays, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “My Fair Lady,” which were postponed last spring due to the pandemic have been rescheduled for 2022. “Jesus Christ Superstar” will return from Feb.2 to Feb. 20, 2022, and “My Fair Lady” will run from June 7 to June 26, 2022.
Those holding tickets for one or both of shows will be notified of new performance date(s) by email. New tickets will be issued closer to the shows.