Playmakers Youth Theatre at the Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold auditions in January for two productions, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for grades nine to 12 with performances in April, and “Seussical” for grades kindergarten through ninth grade with performances in May.
Auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13 in Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel JCC.
Auditions for “Seussical” will be Jan. 23 in Stonehill Auditorium at the following times: grades two to five from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and grades six to nine from 2:30 to 4. Kindergarten and first graders do not need to audition.
For more information, visit mandeljcc.org/playmakers.