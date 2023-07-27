The PNC Mobile Learning Adventure will be free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 and July 30 next to the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
The traveling exhibit provides parents and caregivers the opportunity to learn about the importance of early childhood education through activities with their children.
Families will receive a passport book that guides them through the activities and getting sticker badges through the exhibit.
For more information, visit bit.ly/43DB8lk.