Rabbi Michael Schudrich, chief rabbi of Poland, is slated to speak at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 118th annual meeting on June 9 at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland at 1800 Warrensville Center Road in Cleveland Heights.
The event, which will be from 7 to 9 p.m., will also include remarks from outgoing board chair J. David Heller and an election of Federation trustees. The 2022 Charles Eisenman Award for Exceptional Civic Contributions will also be presented to Renee Chelm.
Schudrich was born in New York City in 1955 and was educated in the Jewish day schools in the area. He graduated from SUNY at Stony Brook in 1976, where he studied as a religious studies major. Schudrich received smicha through the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1980 and then later through Yeshiva University in 2000 and received a Master of Arts degree in Jewish studies from JTS in 1978 and a Master of Arts degree in history from Columbia in 1982.
He served as rabbi for the Jewish Community of Japan from 1983 to 1989. In 1990, he began working for the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation and spent 1992 to 1998 residing in Warsaw, Poland. In June 2000, Schudrich returned to Poland as the rabbi of Warsaw and Lodz, which led to his appointment to chief rabbi of Poland in 2004.
Schudrich has received several awards and medals, including the Polish Presidential Medal of Honor, the Menorah Award, the Jan Karski Award, Guardians of Memory Award and the Tygodnik Powszechny Award.
There will be a desert reception, with kosher dietary laws observed.
To register, visit bit.ly/3mzogKh.