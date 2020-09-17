A forum titled, “Police Accountability: Racism, Reforms and the Future,” will be held via Zoom at
9:30 a.m. Sept. 20, presented by Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights.
The moderator will be Lewis Katz, a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. Panelists will be Ronnie Dunn, associate professor of urban affairs at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, and Kareem Henton, Cleveland co-founder of Black Lives Matter.
The Zoom link is zoom.us/j/93554522255? and the password is RmwxMllBVlBGL012YTl3R0x2SjJpdz09.