Politics and polling and what went wrong will be discussed from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. March 7 in a forum presented by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights.
The forum will feature Tom Sutton, a political science professor at Baldwin Wallace University and director of its community research institute.
Sutton will discuss the following: how President Joe Biden’s margin of victory was half what had been predicted in 2020; how less than 6% of survey respondents answer phones due to robocalls; and how internet polling samples based on income, race, age or education, pose formidable challenges.
The forum can be accessed at bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums, using the Meeting ID: 934 5950 5314, and password: 264553.