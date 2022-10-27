B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host professor Andrew Porwancher for its Weingold Scholar-in-Residence from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.
Porwancher is the author of “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton,” published by Princeton University Press. He serves as the Wick Cary professor at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Porwancher will discuss three topics – “Theodore Roosevelt and the Jewish Vote” at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; “George Washington’s Thanksgiving: Jews and the New Republic” at 9 a.m. Nov. 5;
“The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton” at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 5; and “Peace at Portsmouth: American Jews and the Great Russian Blunder” at 10 a.m. Nov. 6. Each event day will include prior programming, with Shabbat services and dinner at 6 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4; Shabbat services at 9 a.m. and an extended kiddush at noon Nov. 5; and a brunch at 9 a.m. Nov. 6.
Events will both be held in person at the synagogue at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike and online. All events, besides the Shabbat dinner on Nov. 4, are free and open to the community. Admission to the dinner is $24 per person, or $12 for children under 12. There is a $50 maximum for families. Registration is required by Oct. 28. To register, visit bit.ly/3D6rj4e.
To learn more, visit cutt.ly/Scholar-In-Residence-Weekend2022, or contact Shani Kadis at 216-831-6555, ext. 131 or shanikadis@bnaijeshurun.org.