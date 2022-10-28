Engage! Cleveland will host the fifth annual Lead CLE: Professional Development Conference Nov. 3 and 4 in the Cleveland Public Library’s Louis Stokes Wing. The conference will include the region’s top experts to encourage growth within young professionals, according to a news release.
The conference, which will also be livestreamed, will offer 10 sessions, each with a different focus. On Nov. 3, five sessions will be held. These include mastering professional courage, navigating change in the workplace, all in: teamwork and collaboration, complex problem solving and balancing act of a young professional.
On Nov. 4, the last five conferences will be held. These include: standing out, understanding workplace communication, how to be an effective leader, leveraging networks and selling yourself and lessons in leadership.
For costs and to register, visit engagecleveland.org/leadcle.