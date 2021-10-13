Families of executed political prisoners in Iran, Oberlin College students and alumni, and human rights activists will hold a protest against the reported “crimes against humanity” conducted by Oberlin College professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 in front of the Cox Administration Building at Oberlin College.
Mahallati is also named in a formal discrimination complaint by the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education filed by Oberlin College graduate Melissa Landa, who founded the Alliance for Israel to counter the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign targeting the Jewish state and hostility toward Jewish students for their pro-Israel views.