Richard Perloff, a professor of communication at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, will join Rachael Collyer, organizer and program director for the Ohio Student Association, and Melekte Melaku, ACLU Cleveland organizing strategist, for a “Frank Talk” on the protest movement from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Oct. 25.
They will discuss the effectiveness protests have when attempting to change systemic racism, if protests or progressive legislation are more compelling and what creates permanent progressive change in fighting racism.
The talk is hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland.
For more information, visit bit.ly/34i5GxA.