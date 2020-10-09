The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is adding Pumpkins & Piranhas SEA-sonal Fun Days from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. The last admission will be accepted at 6 p.m.
The Halloween celebration includes added evening hours, underwater pumpkin decorations, costumed staffers and divers and pop-up seasonally themed enrichment in the Tropical Forest aviary, as well as “I Spy,” not-so spooky animal fact activities and a take-home bag for children containing a pumpkin craft, stickers, a temporary tattoo, a Captain NEO activity book, a treat and coloring contest.
The aquarium’s clean-committed protocols will remain in place during Pumpkins & Piranhas, including one-way traffic, additional sanitization stations, timed entry and masks for everyone over age 2.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Pumpkins & Piranhas SEA-sonal Fun Days are included with regular aquarium admission of $19.95 for those 13 and over, $13.95 ages 2 to12, and free for under 2 and annual passholders. Tickets go on sale Oct. 12.