Embracing racial diversity in Reform Jewish congregations is the focus of “The Colors of Jews: Being a Minority in a Minority,” an online dialogue with a question-and-answer event about creating more welcoming congregations at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 on Zoom.
Led by Tiffany Harris, chief program officer of Moishe House, the conversation will be moderated by Rabbi Yael Dadoun of The Temple-Tifereth Israel of Beachwood, with perspective by Temple Emanu El member Rabbi Peter Haas. It is free and open to the public. To request Zoom login information, contact Renee Higer rhiger@teecleve.org.
The event is co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El and The Temple-Tifereth Israel.