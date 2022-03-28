R.H. Myers Apartments will host an event for the community – a tribute to the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” with an R.H. Myers’ spin – from 2 to 3 p.m. March 30. Guests become audience members and are asked to wear something colorful. Costumes are welcome. There will be prizes behind curtains along with door prizes and prizes given during impromptu moments with mini games throughout.
R.H. Myers Apartments is at 27200 Cedar Road in Beachwood. Parking is available behind Stone Gardens with complimentary shuttle buses available.
For more information and to RVSP, which is required, contact Laura Blair at lblair@menorahpark.org or 216-360-8202.