Kehilat Sukkat Shalom in Columbus will host a virtual back-to-school session from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6, featuring guest speaker Rabbanit Amalia Haas.
Haas was ordained through Yeshivat Maharat – the only Orthodox seminary to ordain women as clergy – and is a beekeeper who lives in Beachwood. She will share lessons from Torah on bees and honey as they relate to Rosh Hashanah.
The event will also feature music with KSS Jewish music educator Joanie Calem, as well as include its Hebrew instructor Lori Stan Sachs.
The session is free for KSS members. For nonmembers, the suggested donation per family is $18.
Those interested in attending can email education@sukkatshalomcolumbus.org for the Zoom link and password.
To learn more about KSS’ year-long educational program, visit bit.ly/32pg3h1.