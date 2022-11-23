Rabbi Haim Casas will discuss “From Jaime to Rabbi Haim: Restoring & Innovating Identities.” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School at 26500 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood as part of the school’s series on individuals living with layered identities.
Casas is from Córdoba, Spain, and his grandfather taught him a love for his Jewish heritage, according to a news release.
After earning his law degree, Casas teamed up with others and founded Casa Sefarad, a cultural center and Jewish museum. He also opened Casa Mazal, a restaurant centered around Jewish food.
For more information, visit mandeljds.org.