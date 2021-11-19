Rabbi Yossi Goldman, president of the South African Rabbinical Association and senior rabbi of the Sydenham Synagogue in Johannesburg, will give a lecture at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Waxman Chabad Center, 2479 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
The talk, “Why The Jews?,” is a celebration of Jewish pride in connection with the upcoming 19th of Kislev, a celebration of the Chassidic new year, when the teaching of Torah’s secrets were taught in a way that would brighten every Jewish home, and would permeate the outside world.
Refreshments will be served, and a light dinner and Chassidic farbengen, or gathering, will follow.
For more information and to reserve a seat, visit chabadcle.com/reserve, email info@chabadcle.com, or call 216-282-0112.