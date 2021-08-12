As part of its Newman Levy lecture series, the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will host Rabbi Mitchell Kornspan at noon Aug. 18 at the JCC at 505 Gypsy Lane.
Kornspan, a Youngstown native, graduated from Rayen High School and then went to New York to become a rabbi. He graduated Yeshiva University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then a Master of Arts degree and rabbinical ordination.
His rabbinical career spanned 47 years, 20 of them at Congregation Ohev Tzedek in Boardman, and the last 15 years in Fort Wayne Ind., where upon his retirement he was named rabbi emeritus.
Newman Levy was a fan of sports and Jewish culture.
To register, visit jccyoungstown.org.