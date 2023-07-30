Rabbinic Judaism scholar Michal Bar-Asher Siegal is set to deliver two lectures on Aug. 1 as part of the Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center’s 10th annual Nostra Aetate at 225 Villa Marie Road in Villa Maria, Pa. Villa Marie is near Youngstown.
Her topics, “The Rabbi who was a Monk: On Christians Monasticism and the Babylonian Talmud” and “When a Heretic and a Rabbi Meet: On Jewish-Christian Dialogues over Scripture,” will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
Siegal is a faculty member at The Goldstein-Goren Department of Jewish Thought at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and was an elected member of the Israel Young Academy of Sciences. She is the Horace Goldsmith Visiting Professor in Judaic Studies, Yale University Associate Professor. She has also written two books, “Early Christian Monastic Literature and the Babylonian Talmud” and “Jewish-Christian Dialogues on Scripture in Late Antiquity: Heretic Narratives of the Babylonian Talmud,” both released by Cambridge University Press in 2013 and 2019.
The lecture is free. An optional dinner will be served for $10 per person at 5:25.
For more information, visit vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.