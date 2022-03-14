Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, historian, curator and author of “Dressed for Freedom: The Fashionable Politics of American Feminism,” will speak at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Shaker Library at 16500 Van Aken Blvd.
Rabinovitch-Fox is a historian with a Ph.D. from New York University, specializing in 20th Century U.S. history, with a particular focus on women’s and gender history. Since 2016, she has taught at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in the department of history.
Her research examines the connections between material culture, politics and modernity.
Following her talk, books will be available for sale and signing. To register, visit shakerlibrary.org.