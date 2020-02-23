Rachel Weiser will discuss “The Legal Battle Against Terrorism and Antisemitism” at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 during “Mind-Ful Shabbat” at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Weiser moved to Israel in 2010 and joined the legal team of Shurat HaDin – The Israel Law Center, where she works on U.S. anti-terror cases and legal advocacy matters.
The service will be at 6, followed by dinner at 7. Cost is $25 per person and free to ATID and those in their 20s and 30s. To register, visit bit.ly/2wmPhcW.