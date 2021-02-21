“The Color of Health: Race, Racism and Public Policy in America” — will be discussed via livestream from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 24.
The conversation will explore how systemic racism impacts health equity through social determinants such as housing, education and employment.
Panelists include: Yvonka Marie Hall, executive director of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition in Cleveland; Dr. J. Nwando Olayiwola, chair and professor of the department of family and community medicine at The Ohio State University and chief of family health services for the OSU Health System in Columbus; and Dr. Sherrie D. Williams, a pulmonologist with The MetroHealth System, associate professor at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine and medical director of Tri-C’s respiratory therapy program in Cleveland. OSU’s Winston C. Thompson, a philosophy professor with a specialized focus on social, political and ethical issues related to justice and education, will be the moderator.
For more information and to register, visit tri-c.edu/colorofhealth.
The event will be hosted by Tri-C’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Humanities Center, Tri-C’s Stand for Racial Justice, OSU’s Center for Ethics and Human Values, the Ray C. Bliss Institute for Applied Politics at The University of Akron and The City Club of Cleveland.