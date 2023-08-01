A poetry reading and book signing with poet Tom Raithel will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Sallie and Robert D. Deitz Piazza at Menorah Park at 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Raithel grew up in Milwaukee, but lives with his wife in Cleveland. His poems have appeared in The Southern Review, Midwest Quarterly, Atlanta Review, Nimrod, Comstock Review and other journals. His poetry was also included in The Boom Project Voices of a Generation. Finishing Line Press published his first poetry collection, “Dar Leaves, Strange Lights.”
For more information, contact Beth Silver at 216-839-6678 or bsilver@menorahpark.org.