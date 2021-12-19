Former University Heights resident Judith Rapport will be the guest speaker in the Holocaust Speaker Series at the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 29 via Zoom.
She will share stories of her grandfather, Judge Walter Wertheim, during the Holocaust and his legacy. She will discuss Kristallnacht and his journey alone from his home in Monchengladbach, Germany, to England on the Kindertransport, where he was able to reunite with his father in the United States.
The speaker series is in partnership with the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood and Kupferberg Holocaust Center in Queens, N.Y.
To register, visit bit.ly/3DypDQ2.