Peter Linneman, economist and founding principal of Linneman Associates, Albert Ratner, former CEO and chairman of Forest City Enterprises, and Michael Roizen, first chief wellness officer of Cleveland Clinic, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
They are the authors of “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” which will be released in September.
The forum will focus on medical breakthroughs and other aspects of life that may impact the length of the human lifespan.
For more information, email info@cityclub.org.