Eric Lidji, director of Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives in Pittsburgh will speak March 18 and March 19 at Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning program events.
At 7 p.m. March 18, Lidji will discuss “Ensuring We Never Forget: Archiving Pittsburgh’s Tragedy” and at 10 a.m. March 19, Lidji will talk about “Not City, Not Suburb, Not Farm: The Story of Small-Town Jewry.”
The programs are free for Siegal members and $5 for others.
For more information, call 216-368-2091 or visit case.edu/lifelonglearning.