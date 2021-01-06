Raymond James’ Chairman and CEO Paul C. Reilly will speak at the 25th annual Carver Financial Services Resource Event, this year held virtually from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

He will discuss topics such as the implications the election and pandemic have for investors, new resources that are available and a review of Raymond James Financial.

“2020 has been a year of both challenge and opportunity,” Randy Carver, president and CEO of Carver Financial Services in Mentor, said in a news release. “People have a lot of questions about what lies ahead, and this is our opportunity to provide some insight.”

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2MCis3P

