Raymond James’ Chairman and CEO Paul C. Reilly will speak at the 25th annual Carver Financial Services Resource Event, this year held virtually from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 9.
He will discuss topics such as the implications the election and pandemic have for investors, new resources that are available and a review of Raymond James Financial.
“2020 has been a year of both challenge and opportunity,” Randy Carver, president and CEO of Carver Financial Services in Mentor, said in a news release. “People have a lot of questions about what lies ahead, and this is our opportunity to provide some insight.”
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2MCis3P