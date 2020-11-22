Rea & Associates’ first Walk to End ALS took place Oct. 30, raising more than $9,290.
Tim McDaniel, a principal and director of valuation and transaction advisory services at the firm, a regional accounting, business and consulting firm based in Independence, was just 59 when he lost his fight with ALS.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects around 30,000, with around 6,000 new cases diagnosed each year.
Employees in nearly every office walked to help raise awareness of the disease and the need for a cure. They collected more than $8,200. The Rea Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the firm, pledged an additional $1,000, which was distributed to the three offices that raised the most funds.
The top three fundraising offices were Zanesville, which received $500 to donate to its chosen ALS organization; Cambridge which received an additional $300; and the Amherst office, which received an additional $200.
The total amount raised by the company was donated to organizations committed to finding a cure for ALS, including The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, and I Am ALS.