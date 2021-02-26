Shelli Reeves will offer a virtual tour of and discussion about a new exhibit, “The Rise of Black Glenville,” at 2 p.m. March 7 on Zoom.
Reeves is the creator of the exhibit, which includes a video of interviews she made of five longtime Glenville residents who shared their experiences living in the historic Cleveland neighborhood.
The virtual tour and discussion are free and open to the community. To receive the Zoom link for the program, register by March 3 at parksynagogue.org or by emailing Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org. For questions, call Petler at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The program is sponsored by Park Synagogue’s Park-Cory Connection, a committee of Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church members who work together to enhance the relationships between their two congregations.