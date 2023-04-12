The Cleveland Metroparks will host the 35th Annual Walk for Hunger and 5K Run at 8:30 a.m. June 3 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland. Participants can register as individuals or groups.
The event raises awareness for food and nutrition insecurity in Cuyahoga County and funds Hunger Network’s mission to ensure no one goes hungry and no food goes to waste, and every $1 raised will provide three meals to those in need, according to a news release.
For more information or to register, visit charity.pledgeit.org/walkforhunger.