Fall registration is open for continuing education classes from the Institute for Learning in Retirement-East, an east-side senior learning program affiliated with Baldwin Wallace University in Berea.
In its 23rd year, the ILR-East program provides college-level courses without exams in a non-competitive environment, according to a news release. Fall term will begin Oct. 10 and runs through Nov. 17. Most classes will be offered in person at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Of the 19 courses offered, four are via Zoom and one is on YouTube.
Annual membership is $30 per year and each course costs $20.
For more information, visit bw.edu/ilr-east.