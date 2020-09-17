Fall registration is open for continuing education classes from the Institute for Learning in Retirement-East, an east-side senior learning program affiliated with Baldwin Wallace University. Now in its 21st year, the ILR-East program provides college-level courses without exams.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, courses will be presented via Zoom. Topics include theater, history, political science, religion, music and art appreciation.
Courses cost $15 for members or $20 for nonmembers. An annual membership costs $30. Registration is available only by mail by calling 216-987-2985 or emailiong ilreast@bw.edu.
For more information, visit bw.edu/ilr-east.
The fall term begins Oct. 6.