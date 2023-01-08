Stock boat
The reimagined Progressive Cleveland Boat Show will premiere in the remodeled I-X Center from Jan. 12 through 15, according to a news release.

Over 400 power and sailboats and 300 accessory sections, including fishing and dockside living products, will be on display.

The event will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Tickets for adults are $20 and children 6 and under are free.

For more information or tickets, visit clevelandboatshow.com.

