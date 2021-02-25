Supreme Court or state’s rights regarding reproductive freedom will be discussed from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 28 in a forum presented by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights.
Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, abortions have grown increasingly restrictive. Between 2011 and 2019, states enacted 483 new abortion restrictions. In 2017, Ohio had 14 facilities providing abortions. Now, there are nine.
Speakers will be Jessie Hill, a professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and Catrina Otonoga, manager, policy and partnerships at Preterm Clinic.
The forum can be accessed at bit.ly/UUCC2021SpringForums, using the Meeting ID: 934 5950 5314, and password: 264553.